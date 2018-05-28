Concert season is here: 15 arrested at Post Malone show at Darien Lake

Fifteen young people attending a Post Malone concert over the Memorial Day weekend at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center were arrested on various charges by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Those arrested and their charges are:

Paige P. Koumanis, 20, of Clarence; obstruction of governmental administration after allegedly interfering when authorities were making another arrest.

Sierra M. L. Laborgne, 20, of Buffalo; disorderly conduct. She allegedly caused a disturbance as authorities were investigating an allegation that she struck two concert employees.

Cory Z. Vasquez, 17, of Fort Erie, Ont.; criminal trespass and criminal possession of a weapon, after allegedly entering the concert area without a ticket and possessing brass knuckles.

Garrett F. Lewis, 20, of Marietta; criminal possession of a forged instrument and resisting arrest. He allegedly possessed four fake driver licenses.

Others charged with entering the concert without a ticket include:

Samantha R. Martens, 19, of West Seneca; Leonard W. Marinaccio, 19, of Williamsville; Joseph D. Philips, 21, of Snyder; Taylor L. Helms, 22, of Clarence; Buffalo residents Ahmed Alfuraiji, 22; Oosai S. Abokefaya, 22; and Haythem Taih, 23; Tyler J. Holton, 21, Rushville; and Michael P. Montgomery, 23, of Tampa, Fla.

Zachary P. Liberatore, 22, of Orchard Park, was charged with criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed over the exterior fence to view the concert.

Michael Fernandez, 18, of Thorold, Ont., was charged with trespass after he allegedly re-entered the concert after having been removed.