Amherst neighborhood planning forums conclude this week

A series of neighborhood forums in Amherst wraps up this week when North Amherst and Swormville residents have their chance to tell town officials what development they want to see in the future.

The town Planning Department divided Amherst into 10 neighborhoods – based largely on the town's fire districts – and since April 24, town leaders have been hosting meetings in those neighborhoods.

The North Amherst forum begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road. A forum for Swormville residents is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Swormville Fire Hall, 6971 Transit Road.

Planners want to hear from residents about economic development, the town's quality of life, parks and recreation, traffic and transportation and other important issues.