ADAMS, Norman R.

ADAMS - Norman R. May 26, 2018, of Colden, NY. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Davis) Adams; father of Gregory W. (Janice) Adams and Nicholas S. (Kelly) Adams; grandfather of Quincy, Jacqueline, Hannah and Evie. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Funeral Services will be held Thursday 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8740 Supervisor Ave., Colden, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com