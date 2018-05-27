Deaths Death Notices
ZUPPARDO, Rose T. (Guercio)
May 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zuppardo; devoted mother of Caterina (David) Stanek and Jerome (Rebeca) Zuppardo; cherished grandmother of Caterina Mary, Rebecca Rose and Joseph Anthony. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Drive), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Margaret Church, 1395 Hertel Ave. at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rose's name to the Carmelite Nuns, 75 Carmel Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
