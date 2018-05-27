ZIOLKOWSKI, Michael J.

ZIOLKOWSKI - Michael J. Of Lancaster, May 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Zbizek) Ziolkowski; devoted father of Alison Ziolkowski and Susan Ziolkowski M.D.; dear brother of Paul (Jacqueline) Ziolkowski, Lorraine Kasniak and the late Daniel Ziolkowski; brother-in-law of Sally (Martin) Miller, Carol (Stuart) Mills and Frances (Frank) Russo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial at Annunciation Church were held. Mike was a proud Army veteran of the Vietnam War.