ZAWIERUSZYNSKI, Walter M.

ZAWIERUSZYNSKI - Walter M. May 22, 2018 of West Seneca, NY; husband of the late Theresa B. (nee McGloin); dear father of Christine, Michael (Maryann) and Robert (Paula) Zawieruszynski; also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in West Seneca, NY. Walter was MCEM Zawieruszynski (Ret.) of the United States Navy. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205.