West Falls man charged with DWI after rear-end collision

A West Falls man was charged Saturday with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly rear-ended another vehicle on Transit Road in Orchard Park, police said.

Todd J. Heinaman, 39, was traveling on Transit, between Route 20A and Milestrip Road, at about 7 p.m. when he struck a vehicle from behind, Orchard Park Police Lt. Patrick Rizzo said in a news release. Minor injuries were reported, however, no one was transported to the hospital, said Rizzo.

Police said Heinaman showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. A breathalyzer test registered his blood-alcohol content at 0.21 percent, Rizzo said. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Heinaman was charged with aggravated DWI, following too closely and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said. He was released on bail.