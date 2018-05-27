VOLKERT, Charles A. "Chuck"

May 23, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Nancy W. (nee Walter) Volkert; devoted father of Mary Alice Volkert and Charles "Chad" (Veroushka) Volkert; grandfather of Isabella and Valentina; brother of Richard (Dottie) Volkert; brother-in-law of Shirley (the late Russell) Landgraf; also survived by one niece and two nephews. Family and friends may call Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 4-8 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitas, 5420 NW 33rd Ave., Suite 100, FT Lauderdale, FL 33309, Attn: Team 153, or online at communityconnection@vitas.com, designation Broward County, in memory of Charles A. Volkert, Hospice Team 153. Online condolences at: www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com