VISHER, Bennie, Jr.

VISHER - Bennie, Jr. Of Amherst, entered into rest May 24, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 11-12 noon. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Bennie served in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Meals on Wheels of WNY would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com