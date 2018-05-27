Vegas' William Karlsson on Rasmus Dahlin: 'He's got some nasty moves'

LAS VEGAS – William Karlsson's ascension from a six-goal player in Columbus to a 43-goal sniper for the Vegas Golden Knights is one of the surprise stories in the NHL this season. While it's a big topic back home in Sweden, the biggest one going there right now is the looming selection of Rasmus Dahlin as the No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Karlsson has heard plenty about that too.

"It's pretty cool, assuming he goes No. 1," Karlsson said of Dahlin at Stanley Cup Media Day in T-Mobile Arena. "It's not since Mats Sundin has someone from Sweden gone No. 1. He seems like a good kid. I don't know him but I've seen him on TV. He seems like a humble kid who works hard."

"I've seen all his highlights and he's got some nasty moves and he's going to be a great, great player in the National Hockey League," Karlsson said. "He gets a lot of attention back home and rightfully so. It's good to see him get that. There's been a lot of Swedes in this league and it's another chance to show there's great players from Sweden."