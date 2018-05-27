Two women struck and injured by car on Crestwood at Hertel

A 23-year-old who allegedly drove his vehicle into two women who were standing outside on Crestwood Avenue early Sunday has been arrested on a number of charges, including one felony.

Officers from the Northwest District responded to a call at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday about two women who were injured.

Police say a vehicle was traveling north on Crestwood when it left the road and struck the two pedestrians. One woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center and the other to Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Sebastian Rivera of Buffalo was charged with felony assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an injury accident. Police are investigating if there was some type of dispute before the incident occurred.