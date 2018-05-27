TOMAKA, Mary Helen (Yetman)

Of West Seneca, NY, May 3, 2018. Dearest mother of Deborah L. (late James) Napieracz and the late Darryl T. (Adrienne) Tomaka; grandmother of Jessica, Charles and Andrew; daughter of the late George E. and Blanche M. (Sugg) Yetman; sister of Betty (late Larry) Masocco, Florence (late Lou) Gomez, Linda F. Burns, Kenneth (Marjorie), Harvey, Edward (Linda), the late William (Dolores), Charles (Lovey), Thomas (Carol) and Robert Yetman; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Pkwy., Blasdell, NY, Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11 AM. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com