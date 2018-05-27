Things to do in Western New York: May 28

Memorial Day parades

Remember the service of our veterans by taking part in a community parade on Monday. Here are three: West Seneca's parade, starting at 10:30 a.m., goes from Southgate Plaza to Veterans Memorial Park.

The Kenmore/Tonawanda parade runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda and in Kenmore on Lincoln Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue. In Williamsville, the parade begins at 2 p.m. at Williamsville South High School, and marches west down Main Street to Los Robles Street. - Mary Kunz Goldman

Project 33's Memorial Day Spirit Run

10:30 a.m. to noon, begins at Hamburg Beach (4420 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg), ends at Hamburg Brewing Company (6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg). Cost for the 6.63-mile run is $25 and registration may be done here. There are a limited number of spots.

A run dedicated to special operations soldiers killed in action, Project 33's Spirit Run was started in memory of SPC Kristofor T. Stonesifer, member of the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, in 2001. The race concludes at the Hamburg brewery, where live music will be provided by the Buffalo Blues Veterans Benefit. - Ben Tsujimoto

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Woodlawn Beach (3580 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell). No cost is listed.

Hit the beach on Memorial Day with Scottish guest DJ Mark Oliver, who spun regularly at Toronto's Guvernment Nightclub, and well-known local DJs like Charles Masters, as well as DJ Miguel and DJ Anthony from Kiss 98.5 FM. VIP cabanas are available for purchase, too. Call the Woodlawn Beach Tiki Bar at 824-9663. - Ben Tsujimoto

