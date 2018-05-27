The story behind young Ovechkin's Sabres jacket

LAS VEGAS – There's a picture of a young Alex Ovechkin that's floated around the internet for several years showing the Washington Capitals star during his childhood in Russia wearing a Buffalo Sabres jacket. As the theory goes, Ovechkin was a big Alexander Mogilny fan and, by extension, maybe a Sabres fan growing up.

The Great Eight set the record straight here Sunday.

"It was cold. My dad gave me that jacket. But you know my favorite team was San Jose," Ovechkin said when asked about the photo by The Buffalo News during his session at Stanley Cup Media Day. "Back then we can't order, we can't buy stuff with the logo. If we have something, you wear it because back then, for me and for kids, they don't care if it's like a Detroit or Vancouver hat or T-shirt or jersey on you. You're so cold. You play hockey and you have a T-shirt or something with an NHL team logo."

But was Mogilny a career influence?

"Of course all the Russian players in the league we knew," he said. "Like Mogilny and (Pavel) Bure and all those legends give us something. We want to be in this position, we want to be in their position. We want to play in the NHL. We want to be one of the best players in the world, play against the best players.

"I'm pretty sure lots of right now kids and parents look at me and Kuzy (Evgeny Kuznetsov) or Orly (Dmitry Orlov) and (Evgeni) Malkin and they say, "OK guys, look what they do and how they are skating, how they are shooting the puck. ... You just look at them, and maybe one day you're going to be in their spot."