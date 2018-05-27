Sub vets honor their fallen comrades by tolling bell 63 times

On Saturday, a bell on Buffalo's waterfront tolled 63 times in memory of veterans who died on board submarines over the past century.

The ceremony, at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, honored the thousands of veterans who perished on the 63 submarines lost since World War I. During World War II alone, more than 3,500 men – 50 of them from Western New York – died on submarines.

"I'm not sure we would have the freedoms we're experiencing today except for the selflessness of these men," said Frederick "Fritz" Marazita Jr., a U.S. Navy veteran and former machinist mate on the U.S.S. Daniel Webster.

The U.S. Submarine Veterans of Buffalo, a group of about 100, honored the fallen by tolling a bell and reading aloud the name of each submarine that was lost.