STRASSBURG, Margaret L. (Suhr)

Age 85, of North Tonawanda, May 20, 2018 in Buffalo General Hospital. Margaret was a longtime and active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She was a former teacher and secretary at St. Mark Lutheran School. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Strassburg who died in 2015. Beloved mother of Robert (Patricia) Strassburg, John (Deborah) Strassburg, and Kathleen (James) Delabarto. Grandmother of Jeremy, Christopher (Lorna), Cherrie (Scott), John (Nena), Robert (Courtney), Christina (Samuel), Lisa (Andrew), and the late Anthony. Great-grandmother of 10 great-grandchildren. Sister of John (Norma) Suhr and the late Ellinor (late Ivan) Sunderman, the late Naomi (late Earl) Bartels, and the late Betty Logue. Sister-in-law of R.A. Logue and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Friday, June 1st from 4 - 8 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 2nd at 10 A.M. from St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver St. in North Tonawanda. The Rev. Keith Knupp will officiate. Interment in St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com