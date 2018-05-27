STEWART, David A.

STEWART - David A. Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2018, while vacationing in the Outer Banks of North Carolina with his family and friends. Beloved husband of Cathy J. (nee Riggi) Stewart; loving father of Jessica Stewart; dearest son of Peter and Patricia Stewart; dear brother of Stephen (Beverly) and Joel (Aileen) Stewart; uncle of Maureen VanDusen, Stephen, Danny and Kelly Stewart. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com