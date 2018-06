SNIATECKI, Eugene D.

SNIATECKI - Eugene D. 84, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died May 3, 2018 in Clearwater, FL. Please refer to www.sylvanabbey.com for full Obituary. Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on July 1, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Ransomville, NY, with luncheon to follow. All friends and relatives welcome.