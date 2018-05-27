SLY, Elizabeth A. (Schmitz)

Of Sunset Bay, formerly of 299 Brighton Rd. Tonawanda, NY, passed away on May 21, 2018. Beloved wife of 67 years to Edwin C. Sly; loving mother of Mary (Tim) Doeing, Sarah Siegel, Katherine (Mark) Burkholder, David and Donald Sly; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing and Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunset Bay Fire Dept. or the Silver Creek Emergency Squad. Arrangements by the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL. Online condolences at: www.holeparkerfc.com