Sidelines (May 28): Baseball and softball polls, coming attractions, etc.

2017-18 Coaches Polls

Asterisk indicates tie in points; first-place votes in brackets; classification in parentheses. As voted on by area coaches.

Baseball Large Schools

Team Pts LW

1 Lancaster [10] (AA) 100 1

2 St. Joe’s 83 5

3 Maryvale (A2) 69 NR

4 Canisius 68 5

5 Williamsville East (A1) 55 2

6 St. Francis 44 8

7 Clarence (AA) 42 3

8 Williamsville North (AA) 41 NR

9 Niagara Wheatfield (AA) 15 10

10 West Seneca West (A1) 10 NR

Baseball Small Schools

Team Pts LW

1 Roy-Hart [5] (B2) 50 2

2 Olean (B1) 45 3

3 Fredonia (B1) 40 1

4 Silver Creek (C) 31 NR

5 Medina (B2) 30 5

6 Brocton (D) 25 10

7 Depew (B1) 20 4

8 Southwestern (B2) 15 5

8 St. Mary 15 10

10 Tonawanda (B1) 5 7

Softball Large Schools

Team Pts LW

1 Williamsville East [6] (A1) 104 2

2 Lancaster [3] (AA) 96 4

3 Niagara Wheatfield (AA) 84 8

4 Orchard Park [2] (AA) 76 1

5 Williamsville North (AA) 64 3

6 West Seneca East (A1) 42 9

7 Iroquois (A2) 39 NR

8 Williamsville South (A1) 35 5

9 Clarence (AA) 23 6

10 Nardin 16 NR

Softball Small Schools

Team Pts LW

1 Eden (B2) 90 1

2 Olean (B1) 79 2

3 Franklinville (D) 41 9

4 North Collins (D) 37 NR

5 Akron (B2) 36 5

6 Roy-Hart (B2) 35 3

7 St Mary’s 34 6

8 Portville (C) 32 10

9 Chautauqua Lake (C) 28 NR

10 Fredonia (B1) 28 NR

Coming attractions

-- The All High Regatta featuring the area's top rowing programs starts at 8 a.m. and runs through about 4 p.m. Monday at West Side Rowing Club. Among the teams expected to be in attendance are Nardin, which followed up a successful showing at the state meet recently with its lightweight 8 boat placing second at the Scholastic Rowing Association nationals over the weekend.

-- In boys lacrosse, St. Joe's plays Chaminade (L.I.) for the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship Tuesday in a downstate location still to be determined. … The Section VI Tournament concludes Wednesday with a quadruple-header of championship games at Williamsville North. Far West Regionals against Section V's champions begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at All High Stadium.

-- In girls lacrosse, the Section VI finals are Thursday at Williamsville North with the four champions advancing to Saturday's Far West Regionals at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School in suburban Rochester.

-- In softball, the Section VI Tournament concludes with championship games at three venues. Class AA starts at 5 p.m. at Williamsville East. At nearby Williamsville North, the Class A and B final doubleheader begins at 4. St. Bonaventure hosts the Class C and D games starting at 4 p.m. Champions advance to Far West Regionals on Saturday. Classes AA, A and B will take place at Williamsville East while C and D will be contested at Section V's Fillmore.

-- In baseball, the Georgetown Cup semifinal series begin this week for the final four Monsignor Martin teams still alive. The Georgetown Cup best-of-3 championship series begins June 4 at Coca-Cola Field. Meanwhile, Section VI's champions take on Section V counterparts in the state quarterfinals/Far West Regionals on Saturday. Classes AA, B and C take place at Frontier Field in Rochester. Class A is slated for a noon start at Niagara Falls , while Class D is at the same time in Jamestown.

This is the final Sidelines for the 2017-18 scholastic-school year. Continue to send news and other items of interest to mrodriguez@buffnews.com or sports@buffnews.com.