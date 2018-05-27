Sidelines (May 28): Baseball and softball polls, coming attractions, etc.
2017-18 Coaches Polls
Asterisk indicates tie in points; first-place votes in brackets; classification in parentheses. As voted on by area coaches.
Baseball Large Schools
Team Pts LW
1 Lancaster [10] (AA) 100 1
2 St. Joe’s 83 5
3 Maryvale (A2) 69 NR
4 Canisius 68 5
5 Williamsville East (A1) 55 2
6 St. Francis 44 8
7 Clarence (AA) 42 3
8 Williamsville North (AA) 41 NR
9 Niagara Wheatfield (AA) 15 10
10 West Seneca West (A1) 10 NR
Baseball Small Schools
Team Pts LW
1 Roy-Hart [5] (B2) 50 2
2 Olean (B1) 45 3
3 Fredonia (B1) 40 1
4 Silver Creek (C) 31 NR
5 Medina (B2) 30 5
6 Brocton (D) 25 10
7 Depew (B1) 20 4
8 Southwestern (B2) 15 5
8 St. Mary 15 10
10 Tonawanda (B1) 5 7
Softball Large Schools
Team Pts LW
1 Williamsville East [6] (A1) 104 2
2 Lancaster [3] (AA) 96 4
3 Niagara Wheatfield (AA) 84 8
4 Orchard Park [2] (AA) 76 1
5 Williamsville North (AA) 64 3
6 West Seneca East (A1) 42 9
7 Iroquois (A2) 39 NR
8 Williamsville South (A1) 35 5
9 Clarence (AA) 23 6
10 Nardin 16 NR
Softball Small Schools
Team Pts LW
1 Eden (B2) 90 1
2 Olean (B1) 79 2
3 Franklinville (D) 41 9
4 North Collins (D) 37 NR
5 Akron (B2) 36 5
6 Roy-Hart (B2) 35 3
7 St Mary’s 34 6
8 Portville (C) 32 10
9 Chautauqua Lake (C) 28 NR
10 Fredonia (B1) 28 NR
Coming attractions
-- The All High Regatta featuring the area's top rowing programs starts at 8 a.m. and runs through about 4 p.m. Monday at West Side Rowing Club. Among the teams expected to be in attendance are Nardin, which followed up a successful showing at the state meet recently with its lightweight 8 boat placing second at the Scholastic Rowing Association nationals over the weekend.
-- In boys lacrosse, St. Joe's plays Chaminade (L.I.) for the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship Tuesday in a downstate location still to be determined. … The Section VI Tournament concludes Wednesday with a quadruple-header of championship games at Williamsville North. Far West Regionals against Section V's champions begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at All High Stadium.
-- In girls lacrosse, the Section VI finals are Thursday at Williamsville North with the four champions advancing to Saturday's Far West Regionals at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School in suburban Rochester.
-- In softball, the Section VI Tournament concludes with championship games at three venues. Class AA starts at 5 p.m. at Williamsville East. At nearby Williamsville North, the Class A and B final doubleheader begins at 4. St. Bonaventure hosts the Class C and D games starting at 4 p.m. Champions advance to Far West Regionals on Saturday. Classes AA, A and B will take place at Williamsville East while C and D will be contested at Section V's Fillmore.
-- In baseball, the Georgetown Cup semifinal series begin this week for the final four Monsignor Martin teams still alive. The Georgetown Cup best-of-3 championship series begins June 4 at Coca-Cola Field. Meanwhile, Section VI's champions take on Section V counterparts in the state quarterfinals/Far West Regionals on Saturday. Classes AA, B and C take place at Frontier Field in Rochester. Class A is slated for a noon start at Niagara Falls , while Class D is at the same time in Jamestown.
This is the final Sidelines for the 2017-18 scholastic-school year. Continue to send news and other items of interest to mrodriguez@buffnews.com or sports@buffnews.com.
