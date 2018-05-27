Share this article

Lancaster celebrates after winning the Section VI Class AA championship on Saturday. The Legends are ranked first in the Western New York Coaches Baseball poll for large schools. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Sidelines (May 28): Baseball and softball polls, coming attractions, etc.

| Published

2017-18 Coaches Polls

Asterisk indicates tie in points; first-place votes in brackets; classification in parentheses. As voted on by area coaches.

Baseball Large Schools

Team Pts      LW

1 Lancaster [10] (AA)         100     1

2 St. Joe’s      83       5

3 Maryvale (A2)       69       NR

4 Canisius      68       5

5 Williamsville East (A1)    55       2

6 St. Francis 44       8

7 Clarence (AA)        42       3

8 Williamsville North (AA) 41       NR

9 Niagara Wheatfield (AA)            15       10

10 West Seneca West (A1)           10       NR

Baseball Small Schools

Team Pts      LW

1 Roy-Hart [5] (B2) 50       2

2 Olean (B1) 45       3

3 Fredonia (B1)       40       1

4 Silver Creek (C)     31       NR

5 Medina (B2)          30       5

6 Brocton (D)           25       10

7 Depew (B1)           20       4

8 Southwestern (B2)          15       5

8 St. Mary     15       10

10 Tonawanda (B1)            5          7

Softball Large Schools

Team Pts      LW

1 Williamsville East [6] (A1)          104     2

2 Lancaster [3] (AA)           96       4

3 Niagara Wheatfield (AA)            84       8

4 Orchard Park [2] (AA)     76       1

5 Williamsville North (AA) 64       3

6 West Seneca East (A1)   42       9

7 Iroquois (A2)         39       NR

8 Williamsville South (A1) 35       5

9 Clarence (AA)        23       6

10 Nardin      16       NR

Softball Small Schools

Team Pts      LW

1 Eden (B2)   90       1

2 Olean (B1) 79       2

3 Franklinville (D)    41       9

4 North Collins (D)  37       NR

5 Akron (B2) 36       5

6 Roy-Hart (B2)       35       3

7 St Mary’s   34       6

8 Portville (C)           32       10

9 Chautauqua Lake (C)      28       NR

10 Fredonia (B1)     28       NR

Coming attractions

-- The All High Regatta featuring the area's top rowing programs starts at 8 a.m. and runs through about 4 p.m. Monday at West Side Rowing Club. Among the teams expected to be in attendance are Nardin, which followed up a successful showing at the state meet recently with its lightweight 8 boat placing second at the Scholastic Rowing Association nationals over the weekend.

-- In boys lacrosse, St. Joe's plays Chaminade (L.I.) for the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship Tuesday in a downstate location still to be determined. … The Section VI Tournament concludes Wednesday with a quadruple-header of championship games at Williamsville North. Far West Regionals against Section V's champions begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at All High Stadium.

-- In girls lacrosse, the Section VI finals are Thursday at Williamsville North with the four champions advancing to Saturday's Far West Regionals at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School in suburban Rochester.

-- In softball, the Section VI Tournament concludes with championship games at three venues. Class AA starts at 5 p.m. at Williamsville East.  At nearby Williamsville North,  the Class A and B final doubleheader begins at 4. St. Bonaventure hosts the Class C and D games starting at 4 p.m. Champions advance to Far West Regionals on Saturday. Classes AA, A and B will take place at Williamsville East while C and D will be contested at Section V's Fillmore.

-- In baseball, the Georgetown Cup semifinal series begin this week for the final four Monsignor Martin teams still alive. The Georgetown Cup best-of-3 championship series begins June 4 at Coca-Cola Field. Meanwhile, Section VI's champions take on Section V counterparts in the state quarterfinals/Far West Regionals on Saturday. Classes AA, B and C take place at Frontier Field in Rochester. Class A is slated for a noon start at Niagara Falls , while Class D is at the same time in Jamestown.

This is the final Sidelines for the 2017-18 scholastic-school year. Continue to send news and other items of interest to mrodriguez@buffnews.com or sports@buffnews.com.

