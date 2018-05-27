Shoplifter caught pushing cart full of unpaid groceries out of store

A store manager just arriving for work must have done a double-take Friday morning when he encountered a woman pushing a shopping cart full of unbagged groceries from the Tops Market on Portage Road in Niagara Falls.

Realizing that the $300 or so worth of merchandise had not been paid for, the manager stopped the woman, who reportedly admitted to stealing the goods and begged for mercy. When the manager tried to bring her back into the store to call police, she fled the scene, but was caught a couple blocks away.

Shirel S. Sistrunk, 40, of Sixth Street, was charged with petit larceny in the 8:30 a.m. incident.