SHOEMAKER - William Jan February 19, 2018, in Leesburg, FL. Beloved husband of Diane Haker Shoemaker. Loving father of Mark E. (Linda) and Dean G. (Tiffany) Shoemaker. Grandfather of Gregory W., Michael J. and Isla Shoemaker. Brother of Jane Shoemaker Storm and Gretchen Shoemaker Diefenbach. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at The Holloway Memorial Chapel, 1025 Port Abino Rd. SO, Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada L0S 1N0 on Saturday June 2nd at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Holloway Memorial Chapel. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.