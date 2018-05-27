She said 'yes': Half-marathoner gets the gold (ring)

Mary Bostwick didn't win a gold medal at the Buffalo Half Marathon on Sunday – but the white gold engagement ring was a nice consolation.

Bogged down by the heat, Bostwick wasn't thrilled with her 02:09 finishing time. Sweaty, sore and wrapped in a Mylar blanket, she went in for a hug from her boyfriend, Ryan Boggs, who had met her at the finish line.

"I was ready to sit down," she said.

But before she could, Boggs lowered himself to one knee and asked her to marry him. She said "yes" before a crowd of cheering family, friends and strangers.

Bostwick, 28, a certified public accountant living in Depew and Boggs, 27, a physical therapist living in Niagara Falls, had planned to run the race together, but a recent surgery forced him out of training and onto the sidelines.

That's OK, though, she said. They'll run the Ragnar Relay together next week to Niagara Falls, and remain running partners for life, she said.

For now, she's got a lot to take in.

"I'm trying to recover from the half and then I realize, 'Oh, that's right, I'm also engaged,' " Bostwick said. "It was so unexpected. It's a dream come true."