SEITZ, Judith M. (Lussier)

SEITZ - Judith M. (nee Lussier)

Of West Seneca, NY, May 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. "Socko" Seitz; dearest mother of Paul W., Dennis M. "Spike" and the late Pamela M. Seitz; sister of Jim (Dorothy), Robert (late Marge) and Linda Lussier, Denise (Mike) Beltran and Debbie (Mark) Tattenbaum; also survived by many nieces and nephews; best friend of Mary Rose Callahan and the late Claire Black. Family present Tuesday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 8:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 9:15. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com