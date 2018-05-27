SCHWEIZER, June M. (Will)

Of Williamsville, entered into rest May 19, 2018, beloved wife of the late Donald F. Schweizer; devoted mother of Shereelynn (William) Wiser and Kim (Gerard) Helper; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late George and Lillian Will; dear sister of the late Donald (Anita) Will; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com