SCHULTZ, Annette (Wagner)

Schultz - Annette (nee Wagner)

Passed May 22, 2018 in Northgate Health Care Facility after a long illness. Born December 24, 1932 at home in LaSalle, NY, she was a daughter of the late Raymond L. and Georgia R. (Treichler) Wagner. Annette graduated from Wilson Central School and lived in Wilson for 68 years. Annette worked as a Niagara County Home Health Aide until her retirement. She directed the choir at North Ridge United Methodist Church for many years. Annette was a charter member of the South Wilson Volunteer Firemen's Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee for over 50 years with her Yahtzee club. She was preceded in death by husband Allan H. Schultz, son Roger A. Schultz and daughter Suzanne L Schulz. Also, brothers Roland and Paul and sister Helen. She is survived by daughters Deborah Clark, Kathleen Donner (Michael) and sons Wayne Schultz (Sue Balcom) and Tom Schultz (Barb Stevens), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at the Hamilton & Clark Funeral Home, 270 Young St., Wilson, NY at 2:00 - 4:00pm and 7:00 - 9:00pm Tuesday, May 29th. A service will be held at North Ridge United Methodist Church, 3930 North Ridge Rd., Lockport, on Wednesday May 30th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Ridge United Methodist Church, 3930 North Ridge Rd., Lockport, NY or South Wilson Volunteer Fire Company, 4194 Chestnut Rd., Wilson, NY. hamiltonclarkonline.com