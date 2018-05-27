SCHAD, Irene B.

Of Alden, NY, May 24, 2018. Dear mother of Donald (Bonnie) and Paul (Martha) Schad; loving grandmother of Leanne and Ashley Schad; sister of the late Albert Roll, Jr., Rita (late Joseph) Uebelhoer, Marion (late Daniel and late Robert) McCarthy-Lorenzi and Shirley (late Bill) Clarkson; sister-in-law of Rita Roll; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church Alden, NY Thursday at 11 AM. (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alden Meal on Wheels. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com