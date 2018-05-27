SABATINO, Dolores C.

SABATINO - Dolores C. May 23, 2018, age 70. Beloved daughter of the late Clevio Massimo and Lorraine P. (nee Swiatek) Sabatino; dear sister of Joseph M. (Lori) and Cora A. Sabatino; caring aunt of Marissa L. Scott. The family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends Invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com