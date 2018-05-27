RUTOWSKI, Joseph M.

RUTOWSKI - Joseph M. May 25, 2018, of Clarence, NY. Beloved husband of 58 years to Martha “Marcia” (nee Rollek) Rutowski; dearest father of Ann Marie (Houshang) Kakavand, Joseph A. (Dawn) Rutowski, John F. (MaryEllen) Rutowski, Jerome M. (Judith) Rutowski, James J. (Sharon) Rutowski, and Jeffrey M. (Eilleen) Rutowski; loving grandfather of Sara M. (Zachary) Bevilacqua, Jeila M. Kakavand, Katherine (fiancé Chris Harvey) Rutowski, Elizabeth Ann (fiancé C. J. Englert) Rutowski, Emily M. Rutowski, Claire D. Rutowski, Benjamin J. Rutowski, Madeline J. Rutowski, late Charlotte Rutowski, Joshua J. Rutowski, Jacob M. Rutowski, James Jude Rutowski, Jenna M. Rutowski, Olivia A. Rutowski, and Connor M. Rutowski; great-grandfather of Ethan Bevilacqua; dear son of the late Joseph and Florence (nee Okoniewski) Rutowski; son-in-law of the late Anthony and Florence Rollek; nephew of Denise (late Matthew C.) Okoniewski; special cousin of Jessica Schewe and Annie-France Okoniewski; godfather of Marie-Cecile (Drew) Tidwell, Drew Tidwell IV, Patricia (John) McGowan and Richard O. Okoniewski; brother-in-law of Delphine (late Thomas) Rollek and Arlene (late Edwin) Adamczak; special friend of Msgr. Robert Golombek; survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd. Please assemble at church. Mr. Rutowski was a member of the P.A.W.N.Y. and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Justin council, 5670 Third and Fourth Degree. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice in Mr. Joseph Rutowski’s memory.