ROOT, Mark Joseph

ROOT - Mark Joseph Of Anacortes, WA, formerly of Boston, NY, born April 11, 1955, passed away April 28, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Bonny (nee Eckstein); son, Aaron (April); grandson, Atticus; mother, Rita Root; and brothers, Kenneth Jr. (Debbie), Matthew (Margaret) and Alan. His father, Kenneth Sr., previously passed away. Mark adored his family and friends. Once met, he was never forgotten with his engaging personality, and wry, irreverent sense of humor. He loved the Pacific Northwest, and built his house overlooking Anacortes Harbor. He earned a black belt in judo, was an avid skier, salmon fisherman and boat captain in the San Juan Islands. Hardworking, loyal, caring and thoughtful, Mark will be deeply missed, and forever remembered. Longtime friend, John Magney, will host a Memorial Celebration in honor of Mark for friends and family at his home, 58 Linwood Ave., Hamburg, NY, on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 1:00 pm.