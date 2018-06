RICHTER, Carol A.

RICHTER - Carol A. Of Cheektowaga, NY, May 25, 2018; loving mother of Scott (Lisa) Richter; grandmother of Michaela and James Richter; sister of Barbara (Ray) Broska and James (Kimberly) Piatek; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.