REITH, Hector Allen "Al"

REITH - Hector Allen "Al"

Passed away on May 10, 2018 after a courageous fight against a debilitating lung condition acquired while serving his country. Al is survived by a stepbrother, Frank Pluta, and many friends. Al was an avid Bills and Yankees fan, a proud veteran of the Vietnam War and a long-time friend of Bill W. whose mutual friends will miss him greatly. No prior visitation. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 2 at 10:30 AM in the chapel of the Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, NY. May he rest in peace.