PRATT, William Goss

PRATT - William Goss Of Fernandina Beach, FL, formerly of East Aurora and Holland, NY. Passed peacefully April 3, 2018. Visitation June 2, 10 am-2pm, followed by a Prayer Service at 2pm, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South wales. Condolences and Directions at: www.comfortfuneralhome.com.