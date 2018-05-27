PIOTROWSKI, Christine Ann "Tina" (Janak)

May 25, 2018, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of Joseph Piotrowski Jr.; dearest mother of Joey III (Julie) and Matt (Michelle); dear grandmother of Jacob, Abigail and Logan; daughter of the late Arthur and Florentine Janak; sister of Arthur, Michael (Yvonne), David (Moreen), Joseph Janak, Toni (Paul) Dankovich and Barbara Lew, also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd. Cheektowaga, Monday, from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, at 10 AM at St. Adalbert's Basilica, at 10 AM, 212 Stanislaus St., Buffalo (please assemble at church).