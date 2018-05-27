OP sprinter Crean peaking for championship season

Already established as the top scholastic sprinter in Western New York, Jenna Crean embraced the pressure to perform in her first championship meet of the outdoor track and field season.

“I do feel pressure but I definitely have been focusing on trying to be more mentally stable going in and say a lot of positive affirmations to myself,” the Orchard Park junior said during Saturday’s ECIC Championships at Williamsville South. “You have to have a level of humble confidence. You need to know that you are strong and powerful, but you also have to recognize that the people around you are also strong and powerful.”

Crean repeated as triple winner in the 100, 200 and 400 meters and continued to pick up speed heading into next weekend’s Section VI Championships. She set posted season-best times in the 100 (12.55 seconds) and 400 (55.83), while taking the 200 in 25.67.

“She’s won those races before but she’s really coming into her own right now,” Orchard Park coach Gene Tundo said. “Sometimes you do too much during the whole year and then you don’t have much left at the end. I think it’s opposite for her this year. She’s improving every week and that’s showed in this meet.”

Also a reigning sectional champion in the sprints, Crean overcame a hamstring injury sustained during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston in February to steadily regain her championship form while leading Orchard Park to an undefeated season in ECIC dual meets. She credited the soft tissue rehabilitation work of Dr. Brian A. Zelasko and strength training at STA Sports Performance in Elma with getting her hamstring to “feel perfect right now.”

“Each race, I’m trying to take a second off and slowly work down until the state meet I can hopefully hit my PRs,” Crean said. “At this meet, there’s definitely a lot more competition and I love running against girls who are really good. They push me. The night before races, we talk about how we are going to push each other and it’s a really great environment to do your best.”

Crean plans to run all three sprints at sectionals but only compete in two events at the state meet. She is hoping to shave another second off her 400 time in order to qualify for the New Balance Nationals Outdoor next month in Greensboro, N.C.

“The 400, that’s my race,” Crean said. “The 100 and 200 I’m doing to build up my speed because it takes longer to build up speed than endurance. That’s what the college coaches have told me.”

Crean’s three victories helped Orchard Park win its second straight large school team championship with 115 points. Marin Bogulski placed second after Holland’s Caitlin Caltagirone in the 2000 steeplechase, and Leah Pasqualetti took second in the pole vault, which was won by Williamsville North’s Gabrielle Gaygen. Bogulski and Pasqualetti are both sophomores.

“I’m proud of all of our girls,” Tundo said. “Jenna is so talented but we have a really good group. This is the first time in my 12 years we went undefeated in our league.”

Second-place Amherst got victories from Morgan Halt in the high jump and 400 hurdles. Jamillyah Mallory won the long jump.

Rachel Donner was a double-winner in the discus and shot put for Iroquois, which beat out East Aurora to win the small school team championship, 107-96. The Iroquois team of Megan Axelson, Logan Streety, Delphine Brodowski and Laina Caparaso won the 400 relay. Orchard Park (Faith Hanlon, Katelynn Hennessy, Kameron Klass, Sara Puskar) placed second.

East Aurora’s Megan McLaughlin won the 1500 by 0.37 seconds over fellow eighth-grader Mallory Grubb of Amherst. Megan McLaughlin also anchored East Aurora’s victory in the 3,200 relay, along with Molly McLaughlin, Maggie McLaughlin and Ava Danieu.