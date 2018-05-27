NOBLE, June M.

NOBLE - June M. Age 95, of Bliss, NY, passed away May 23, 2018. She was predeceased by husband, Frank Noble, daughter, Sheryl Payseur and son, Craig Noble. Survived by her children, Bonnie Lynn (Richard) Shick of East Aurora, Wayne (Beth) Noble of Ontario, NY, Debbie (John) Russell of Bliss; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Guy "Bud" (Polly) Shaw of Bliss. There are no calling hours. Services are private. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Share online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com