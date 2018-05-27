NEUBAUER, Richard A.

NEUBAUER - Richard A. May 24, 2018, age 98; beloved husband of the late Norma R. (nee Rykert); devoted father of Robert (Sandra) Neubauer and Kathryn (Harold) Oedbauer; loving grandfather of Diane Swanson, Thomas (Sarah) Oedbauer, James Neubauer, Heather Oedbauer, Jonathan (Laura) Neubauer and Lauren Neubauer; great-grandfather of Sara, Alex, Anthony, Xander, Chase, Tyler, Tuesday, and Violet; predeceased by brothers Herbert and Norman Neubauer; also survived by nieces and nephews. All services will be held privately by the family. Mr. Neubauer was a retired Professor of Electrical Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo after 30 years of dedication. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com