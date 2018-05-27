Deaths Death Notices
MONELL-HIGGINS - Elizabeth "Liz"
Of Medina, May 25, 2018. Daughter of Jack and Sue (Fox) Monell; sister of Melissa (David) Cotter and John (Alane) Monell; aunt of Allyson (Eric Varga), Amanda, Zach, Adam, and Jakob; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Friends may call Thursday (4-8) at Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, Medina. Please share your condolences online at www.cooperfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home:
Cooper Funeral Home
