MONELL-HIGGINS - Elizabeth "Liz"

Of Medina, May 25, 2018. Daughter of Jack and Sue (Fox) Monell; sister of Melissa (David) Cotter and John (Alane) Monell; aunt of Allyson (Eric Varga), Amanda, Zach, Adam, and Jakob; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. Friends may call Thursday (4-8) at Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 AM at St. Mary's Church, Medina. Please share your condolences online at www.cooperfuneralhome.com