MODICA, Francine E.

MODICA - Francine E. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest May 7, 2018; beloved wife of Terry Granger; loving daughter of the late Philip and Corinne Modica; dear sister of Corinne (Don) Lavin and Elisabeth (Gary) Uellendahl; adored daughter-in-law of Madelyn "Molly" (nee DeJames) and the late James Granger; cherished sister-in-law of Angela (Joseph) Orsene, Patrick (late Christeen) Granger, Mary Lou (Patrick) Kehoe, Paula Granger, Marguerite Stephens, Joanne (James) Steinwandel, Susan (Mark Drumlevitch) Granger, and Barbara Hart; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday (May 31), from 3-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fran's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com