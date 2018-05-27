MILLER, Catherine M. "Cay"

May 22, 2018. Beloved wife of Gerald E. Miller; dear mother of Patricia (Joseph) Massenkeil and William (Susan) Quill; stepmother of Cheryl and Jerry (Patricia) Miller; grandmother of Leo, Sam, Nick, Alex, Charlie and Gretchen; step-grandmother of Kelsey and Michaela; sister of John (Jean) Crowley, Mary Joan (Anthony) Ferrigno and the late Daniel (Joan) Crowley; survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In Cay's memory, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.