MILITELLO, Laura M. (Bonasera)

May 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Peter M. Militello. Devoted mother of Francine R. Mergl and Peter M. (Nancy) Militello Jr. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Benjamin) Richey, Frank (Jennifer) Mergl, Michele (Jordan) Then and Megan (Ryan) Conte and great- grandmother of Colin, Evan, Ava, Mara, Norah, Christopher, Nathan, Kathryn and Nicholas. Dear sister of the late Charles Bonasera and JoJo Arden. Sister-in-law of Barbara Bonasera and Angeline Militello. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday, May 29th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 30th at 9:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share

condolences at www.mertzfh.com