MERRILL - Gilbert F. Born in 1933, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Sunday, May 20, 2018. He was the loving husband of Donna (Portera) Merrill; devoted father of Maria (Frank) Schmitter, Bruce Peter Merrill and Theresa (Adrian) Stones; cherished grandfather of five; beloved great-grandfather of seven; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Alma (Holstein) Merrill, as well as his siblings Allen, Louise, Kathryn, Jean and Eleanor. Gil was much loved by his family. A Veteran of the Korean War, he was an avid reader, calligrapher, bicyclist and disciple of Christ. A remembrance gathering with immediate family was held in accordance with Gil's wishes at the Veterans Cemetery in Bath, NY. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, Niagara Falls NY. For online condolences, please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com