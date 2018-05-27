MEJAK, Richard A., Sr.

MEJAK - Richard A., Sr. May 22, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving companion for over 40 years to Sue Brewer; devoted father of Richard A. (Mary) Jr., and Daniel (Timothy Wright) Mejak; cherished grandfather of Nicole, Justine, and Richard III; great-grandfather of Damyan, Waylon, and Levi; son of the late Helen and Joe Golomb Mejak; dear brother of Robert (Dorry) Mejak, and Tonie (Ronald) Raczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of Williams St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com