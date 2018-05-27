MEACHAM, Earl R.

MEACHAM - Earl R. Of Niagara Falls, NY. February 10, 1949 - May 18, 2018. Son of the late Earl F. and Marion L. (Moore) Meacham; brother of Richard and Daniel Meacham; companion of Rhonda S. Donovan. Donations in Earl's memory can be made to Compassionate Comrades, a non-for-profit animal rescue at Facebook/CompasionateComrades.com. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com