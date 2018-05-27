McMULLEN, Warren W. "Moon"

Age 85 of Cheektowaga, NY, passed on May 25, 2018; brother of the late Patricia (Nelson) Welch; beloved uncle of Timothy M. and Mark P. (Trisha) Welch; dear friend of Hooter and Mike. A Veteran of the Korean War ('52-'56) serving as a Morse Code Radio Operator in the Air Force. Attended East High School and the University of Buffalo. Known as "Moon Mullins," he was one of the top pitchers in the area Open and AA Muny fast-pitch softball leagues; elected to the WNY Softball Hall of Fame in 1974. Retired after a career as a Construction Inspector for Pratt & Huth Engineering. Remembrance will be private.