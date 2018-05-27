McGOWAN, Janice I. (Robertson)

McGOWAN - Janice I. (nee Robertson)

Of West Seneca, NY, May 25, 2018; beloved wife of Thomas E. McGowan; cherished mother of John James McGowan; also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined.