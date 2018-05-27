McGOWAN, James D. "Denny"

May 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Wendy McGowan. Devoted father of Kelly (Tim) Caito, Elyse McGowan and the late Katie L. McGowan. Loving grandfather of Alyssa and Anthony Caito. Dear brother of Sarah (John) Hawker, Cathy (Tom) Asarese, Tim (Debbie) McGowan and the late John P. McGowan Jr. Brother-in-law of Pat McGowan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Thursday, May 31st for Memorial Visitations from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, to be followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Denny's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com