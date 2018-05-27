MATUSZAK, Jean (Skalski)

May 26, 2018. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Chester J. Matuszak; cherished mother of Joseph (late Rita), Dennis, Mark and Robert (Susan) Matuszak; loving grandmother of Matthew, Monica and Joseph; sister of Dorothy Jakubczak and the late Joe, Helen, Ray and Walter; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church (corner of Union Rd. & Como Park Blvd). Please assemble at church. Burial in St. Adalbert Cemetery Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Assn. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com