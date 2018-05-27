MASTERSON, Virginia V. (LaPare)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest May 24, 2018; devoted mother of Marcie Curti, Lynne (Larry) Krantz, Bonnie (Tom) Barone and Mary Jane Masterson (David Ligammari); cherished grandmother of Nicole, Jim (Bonny), Danielle (Tim), Matthew, David (Tracey) and Douglas (Heather); fond great-grandmother of Giada, Logan, Victoria and Parker; loving daughter of the late Mary (nee Marrara) LaPare; dear sister of the late Sarah, Charlotte and Diane; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 1-3 and 5-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday morning, 10 o'clock at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com