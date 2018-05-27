Man's body recovered from Erie Canal in Lockport

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead Sunday night after being pulled from the Erie Canal in the City of Lockport, police said.

Police were called about 7:47 p.m. to the locks near Upson Park for a report of a man who had entered the water and did not resurface. Lockport firefighters pulled the man from the water about 8:23 p.m. and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. The man's name was not released pending notification of family.